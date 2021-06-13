High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Conroe as of Sunday
(CONROE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.64 for gas in the Conroe area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Conroe area ranged from $2.41 per gallon to $2.98, with an average price of $2.64 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Conroe area appeared to be at Mobil, at 403 N Frazier St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2000 Westview Blvd. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.41 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.