Conroe, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Conroe as of Sunday

Conroe Digest
 8 days ago
(CONROE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.64 for gas in the Conroe area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Conroe area ranged from $2.41 per gallon to $2.98, with an average price of $2.64 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Conroe area appeared to be at Mobil, at 403 N Frazier St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

403 N Frazier St, Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.55
$--
$--
$2.77
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$2.98

Shamrock

812 W Davis St, Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1405 N Sl-336 W, Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.89
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89

Exxon

12411 Fm-1314, Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.65
$--
$--
$2.79
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Chevron

1300 League Line Rd, Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.56
$2.79

Chevron

1207 N Frazier St, Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2000 Westview Blvd. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.41 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

