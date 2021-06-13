High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Conroe as of Sunday

(CONROE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.64 for gas in the Conroe area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Conroe area ranged from $2.41 per gallon to $2.98, with an average price of $2.64 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Conroe area appeared to be at Mobil, at 403 N Frazier St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 403 N Frazier St, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77 card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Shamrock 812 W Davis St, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1405 N Sl-336 W, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 12411 Fm-1314, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron 1300 League Line Rd, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.56 $ 2.79

Chevron 1207 N Frazier St, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2000 Westview Blvd. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.41 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.