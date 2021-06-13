Cancel
Victorville, CA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Victorville

Victorville Today
Victorville Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P54B5_0aSzoLxb00

(VICTORVILLE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.13 for gas in the Victorville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.75 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.13 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Victorville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Victorville area appeared to be at Chevron, at 12925 Hesperia Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Victorville area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

12925 Hesperia Rd, Victorville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$--

Shell

14689 La Paz Dr, Victorville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$4.49
$4.65
$4.45
card
card$4.45
$4.46
$--
$4.55

Chevron

14796 La Paz Rd, Victorville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.53
$--
$4.49

76

14992 Dale Evans Pkwy, Apple Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$--

Chevron

15320 Bear Valley Rd, Victorville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.53
$--
$4.39

Mobil

15603 7Th St, Victorville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$3.99
card
card$4.29
$4.39
$4.49
$4.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 14555 Valley Center Dr. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

