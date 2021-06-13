Analysis shows most expensive gas in Santa Barbara
(SANTA BARBARA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.12 for gas in the Santa Barbara area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.76 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Barbara area was $4.12 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $4.55 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Santa Barbara area appeared to be at Mobil, at 402 W Mission St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Educated Car Wash at 3735 State St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.