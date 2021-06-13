Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Santa Barbara

Posted by 
Santa Barbara Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFYJ6_0aSzoK4s00

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.12 for gas in the Santa Barbara area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.76 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Barbara area was $4.12 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $4.55 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Santa Barbara area appeared to be at Mobil, at 402 W Mission St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

402 W Mission St, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.55
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1085 Coast Village Rd, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.65
$4.75
$4.39

Mobil

4801 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.59
$4.69
$--

Chevron

115 S La Cumbre Rd, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.53
$4.69
$--
card
card$4.39
$4.53
$4.69
$--

Mobil

3898 State St, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.51
$4.63
$4.29

Chevron

401 W Montecito St, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$--
card
card$4.35
$4.65
$4.75
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Educated Car Wash at 3735 State St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

