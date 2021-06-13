Cancel
Santa Maria, CA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Journal
Santa Maria Journal
 8 days ago
(SANTA MARIA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Santa Maria area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Maria area was $4.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.89 to $4.69 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 1038 E Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

1038 E Main St, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.29
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$--
$4.39

Shell

1204 E Main St, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.35
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.45

76

740 E Donovan Rd, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.55
$4.75
$4.85
$4.35
card
card$4.65
$4.85
$4.95
$4.45

Chevron

739 E Donovan Rd, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.55
$4.75
$4.85
$4.35
card
card$4.65
$4.85
$4.95
$4.45

Mobil

2404 S Broadway, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.55
$4.65
$4.75
$4.55
card
card$4.65
$4.75
$4.85
$4.65

Mobil

1104 E Clark Ave, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1710 S Bradley Blvd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

