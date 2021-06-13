Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Santa Maria

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Santa Maria area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Maria area was $4.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.89 to $4.69 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 1038 E Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1038 E Main St, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ -- $ 4.39

Shell 1204 E Main St, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.35 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.45

76 740 E Donovan Rd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.35 card card $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ 4.45

Chevron 739 E Donovan Rd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.35 card card $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ 4.45

Mobil 2404 S Broadway, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.75 $ 4.55 card card $ 4.65 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.65

Mobil 1104 E Clark Ave, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1710 S Bradley Blvd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.