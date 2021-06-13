Cancel
Killeen, TX

Are you overpaying for gas in Killeen? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Killeen Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftduk_0aSzoHQh00

(KILLEEN, TX) Gas prices vary across the Killeen area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Killeen area was $2.69 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.54 to $2.9 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 700 E Fm-2410 .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Killeen area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

700 E Fm-2410 , Harker Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

4302 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Texaco

303 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1400 Central Texas Expy, Killeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2101 S Ws Young Dr, Killeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.19
$--
$--
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99

Valero

3900 Trimmer Rd, Killeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.28
$3.68
$2.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 600 W Central Texas Expy. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Killeen Voice

Killeen, TX
ABOUT

With Killeen Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
