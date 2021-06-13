Are you overpaying for gas in Killeen? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(KILLEEN, TX) Gas prices vary across the Killeen area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Killeen area was $2.69 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.54 to $2.9 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 700 E Fm-2410 .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Killeen area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 700 E Fm-2410 , Harker Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4302 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Texaco 303 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1400 Central Texas Expy, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2101 S Ws Young Dr, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Valero 3900 Trimmer Rd, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.28 $ 3.68 $ 2.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 600 W Central Texas Expy. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.