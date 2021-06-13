Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Cedar Rapids as of Sunday

Cedar Rapids Digest
Cedar Rapids Digest
 8 days ago
(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Gas prices vary across the Cedar Rapids area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cedar Rapids area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cedar Rapids area appeared to be at Casey's, at 2018Th Ave Se.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

2018Th Ave Se, Cedar Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.69
$3.09

Casey's

12011St Ave Se, Cedar Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.69
$--

Casey's

5016Th St Sw, Cedar Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.69
$--

Casey's

701 Ellis Blvd Nw, Cedar Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.69
$--

Casey's

1532 Ellis Blvd Nw, Cedar Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.69
$2.99

Casey's

38033Rd Ave Sw, Cedar Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.69
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Star at 4141 Center Point Rd Ne Cedar Rapids Ia 52402. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cedar Rapids Digest

Cedar Rapids Digest

Cedar Rapids, IA
