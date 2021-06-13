Cancel
Saginaw, MI

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Saginaw

Saginaw Dispatch
Saginaw Dispatch
 8 days ago
(SAGINAW, MI) Gas prices vary across the Saginaw area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Saginaw area ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.37, with an average price of $3.18 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Wally King Service, at 1419 Davenport Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Wally King Service

1419 Davenport Ave, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.37
$--
$--
$3.44

Sunoco

2805 S Washington Ave, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.55
$--

Mobil

614 S Washington Ave, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.37
$3.65
$3.35

Sunoco

301 S Michigan Ave, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.61
$3.91
$3.19

Marathon

1826 N Michigan Ave, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19

Sunoco

107 W Genesee Ave, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5656 Bay Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

