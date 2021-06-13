High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Odessa as of Sunday

(ODESSA, TX) Gas prices vary across the Odessa area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Odessa area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Odessa area appeared to be at Stripes, at 316 S Grant Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Stripes 316 S Grant Ave, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.53 $ -- $ --

Valero 1700 S Grant Ave, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 4.05 $ 3.39

Love's Travel Stop 1901 W Ih-20, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.75 $ 3.24 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.75 $ 3.29

Shell 5934 W Ih-20, West Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

Flying J 5900 E Ih-20, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ 3.42 $ 3.60 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.01 $ 3.42 $ 3.66 $ 3.31

Texaco 601 N County Rd West, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4230 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.