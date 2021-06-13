Cancel
Odessa, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Odessa as of Sunday

Odessa Voice
Odessa Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6kbq_0aSzoC1400

(ODESSA, TX) Gas prices vary across the Odessa area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Odessa area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Odessa area appeared to be at Stripes, at 316 S Grant Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Stripes

316 S Grant Ave, Odessa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.53
$--
$--

Valero

1700 S Grant Ave, Odessa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$4.05
$3.39

Love's Travel Stop

1901 W Ih-20, Odessa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.40
$3.75
$3.24
card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.75
$3.29

Shell

5934 W Ih-20, West Odessa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.69
$3.15

Flying J

5900 E Ih-20, Odessa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.01
$3.42
$3.60
$3.25
card
card$3.01
$3.42
$3.66
$3.31

Texaco

601 N County Rd West, Odessa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4230 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Odessa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

