Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Columbia

(COLUMBIA, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Columbia area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Columbia area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbia area appeared to be at MFA, at 601 West Blvd N .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

MFA 601 West Blvd N , Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.17 $ 3.04

Phillips 66 500 N College Ave, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Break Time 4 Business Loop 70 E , Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Break Time 301 Nebraska Ave, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 1412 Rangeline St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 1300 Fellows Pl, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 1704 N Providence Rd. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.