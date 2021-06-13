High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Melbourne as of Sunday
(MELBOURNE, FL) Gas prices vary across the Melbourne area, with some registering significantly above the average.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Melbourne area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Melbourne area appeared to be at 7-Eleven, at 2980 Atlantic St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.64
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$3.72
$3.92
$3.24
|card
card$2.98
$3.79
$3.99
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.21
$3.41
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 1155 Palm Bay Rd Ne. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.