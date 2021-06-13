High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Melbourne as of Sunday

(MELBOURNE, FL) Gas prices vary across the Melbourne area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Melbourne area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Melbourne area appeared to be at 7-Eleven, at 2980 Atlantic St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven 2980 Atlantic St, Melbourne Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 2.98

Mobil 3955 Dixie Hwy, Palm Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.31

Cumberland Farms 1000 W New Haven Ave, West Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cumberland Farms 2300 Minton Rd, West Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ 2.96

Cumberland Farms 420 S Wickham Rd, West Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cumberland Farms 4440 W New Haven Ave, Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 1155 Palm Bay Rd Ne. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.