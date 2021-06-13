Cancel
Melbourne, FL

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Melbourne as of Sunday

Melbourne News Watch
Melbourne News Watch
 8 days ago
(MELBOURNE, FL) Gas prices vary across the Melbourne area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Melbourne area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Melbourne area appeared to be at 7-Eleven, at 2980 Atlantic St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven

2980 Atlantic St, Melbourne Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.64
$2.98

Mobil

3955 Dixie Hwy, Palm Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$3.72
$3.92
$3.24
card
card$2.98
$3.79
$3.99
$3.31

Cumberland Farms

1000 W New Haven Ave, West Melbourne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--

Cumberland Farms

2300 Minton Rd, West Melbourne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.21
$3.41
$2.96

Cumberland Farms

420 S Wickham Rd, West Melbourne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--

Cumberland Farms

4440 W New Haven Ave, Melbourne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 1155 Palm Bay Rd Ne. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

