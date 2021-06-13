Cancel
Yuma, AZ

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Yuma

Yuma Daily
 8 days ago
(YUMA, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Yuma?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Yuma area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.78 to $3.07 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2002 S 4Th Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2002 S 4Th Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.59
$3.12

Circle K

1798 S 4Th Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.67
$--

Chevron

1825 S 4Th Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.59
$--

Circle K

2089 S Ave A, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.67
$--

Circle K

2409 S 8Th Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.67
$--

Speedway

351 E 16Th St, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.27
$3.47
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1462 S Pacific Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Yuma Daily

Yuma, AZ
ABOUT

With Yuma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

