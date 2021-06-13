Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Yuma
(YUMA, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Yuma?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Yuma area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.78 to $3.07 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2002 S 4Th Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.59
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.27
$3.47
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1462 S Pacific Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.
