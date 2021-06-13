Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Yuma

(YUMA, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Yuma?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Yuma area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.78 to $3.07 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2002 S 4Th Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2002 S 4Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.12

Circle K 1798 S 4Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.67 $ --

Chevron 1825 S 4Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Circle K 2089 S Ave A, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.67 $ --

Circle K 2409 S 8Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.67 $ --

Speedway 351 E 16Th St, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1462 S Pacific Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.