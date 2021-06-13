High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Springfield as of Sunday

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Gas prices vary across the Springfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Springfield area ranged from $3.0 per gallon to $3.3, with an average price of $3.20 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Springfield area appeared to be at Shell, at 2121 N Dirksen Pkwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Springfield area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2121 N Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ -- $ 3.35

Circle K 1940 S Macarthur Blvd, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Hy-Vee 2115 Macarthur Blvd St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Casey's 1133 W Jefferson St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Marathon 1645 W Wabash Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ --

Marathon 2900 South Grand Ave E, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2300 White Oaks Dr. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.0 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.