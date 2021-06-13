Cancel
Springfield, IL

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Springfield as of Sunday

Posted by 
Springfield Updates
 8 days ago
(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Gas prices vary across the Springfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Springfield area ranged from $3.0 per gallon to $3.3, with an average price of $3.20 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Springfield area appeared to be at Shell, at 2121 N Dirksen Pkwy.

If you're looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Springfield area:

Shell

2121 N Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield
card$3.30
$3.60
$--
$3.35

Circle K

1940 S Macarthur Blvd, Springfield
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.19

Hy-Vee

2115 Macarthur Blvd St, Springfield
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.99
$3.29

Casey's

1133 W Jefferson St, Springfield
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$3.19

Marathon

1645 W Wabash Ave, Springfield
card$3.29
$3.32
$3.52
$--

Marathon

2900 South Grand Ave E, Springfield
card$3.29
$3.57
$3.87
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2300 White Oaks Dr. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.0 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Springfield, IL
ABOUT

With Springfield Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

