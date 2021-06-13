Cancel
Clarksville, TN

Where’s the most expensive gas in Clarksville?

Clarksville Updates
 8 days ago
(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Gas prices vary across the Clarksville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Clarksville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 2039 Tn-48.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Clarksville area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

2039 Tn-48, Clarksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Sudden Service

2220 Madison St, Clarksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.96
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Marathon

2350 Madison St, Clarksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19

Shell

3090 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

BL Market

1361 College St , Clarksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

502 Providence Blvd, Clarksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 216 Dover Rd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Clarksville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

