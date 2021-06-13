Where’s the most expensive gas in Clarksville?

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Gas prices vary across the Clarksville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Clarksville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 2039 Tn-48.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Clarksville area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 2039 Tn-48, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sudden Service 2220 Madison St, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Marathon 2350 Madison St, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Shell 3090 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

BL Market 1361 College St , Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 502 Providence Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 216 Dover Rd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.