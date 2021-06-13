Analysis shows most expensive gas in Beaumont
(BEAUMONT, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.65 for gas in the Beaumont area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Beaumont area was $2.65 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.47 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaumont area appeared to be at Shell, at 3865 Ih-10.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Beaumont area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1615 Ih-10 S. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.47 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.