Analysis shows most expensive gas in Beaumont

(BEAUMONT, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.65 for gas in the Beaumont area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Beaumont area was $2.65 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.47 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaumont area appeared to be at Shell, at 3865 Ih-10.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Beaumont area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3865 Ih-10, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 3890 Ih-10 S, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 1480 W Freeway Blvd, Vidor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 350 S M L King Jr Pkwy, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3529 N Major Dr, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 4155 Folsom Dr, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1615 Ih-10 S. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.47 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.