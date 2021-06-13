Cancel
Beaumont, TX

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Beaumont

Beaumont News Watch
Beaumont News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0aSzo5vE00

(BEAUMONT, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.65 for gas in the Beaumont area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Beaumont area was $2.65 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.47 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaumont area appeared to be at Shell, at 3865 Ih-10.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Beaumont area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

3865 Ih-10, Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Shell

3890 Ih-10 S, Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$2.99

Chevron

1480 W Freeway Blvd, Vidor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

350 S M L King Jr Pkwy, Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3529 N Major Dr, Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

4155 Folsom Dr, Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1615 Ih-10 S. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.47 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

