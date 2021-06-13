Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Las Cruces

Posted by 
Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0aSzo42V00

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Las Cruces?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Las Cruces area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pic Quik, at 1501 E Amador Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Pic Quik

1501 E Amador Ave, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.03
$3.33
$2.99

Circle K

1401 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.79
$2.99

Speedway

2210 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

Pic Quik

955 Walnut St, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Shell

2512 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Shell

1305 S Solano Dr, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 1290 S Valley Dr. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces, NM
8
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Pic Quik#Murphy Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
Las Cruces News Beat

This is the cheapest gas in Las Cruces right now

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Las Cruces area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2711 N Telshor Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Pic Quik at 1501 E Amador Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
Las Cruces News Beat

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Las Cruces

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Las Cruces area, click here.