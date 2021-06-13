Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Springfield

Posted by 
Springfield Times
Springfield Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJLjw_0aSzo39m00

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Gas prices vary across the Springfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Springfield area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.03 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Springfield area appeared to be at Shell, at 227 Shaker Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Springfield area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

227 Shaker Rd, East Longmeadow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.35
$3.45
$--

Big Y Express

711 Bliss Rd, Longmeadow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.02
$3.30
$--
$--
card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

93 W Broad St, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.49
$3.09

Shell

6 Lealand Ave, Agawam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Shell

1130 Riverdale St, West Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Sunoco

1200 Wilbraham Rd, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 125 Daggett Dr. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Springfield Times

Springfield Times

Springfield, MA
22
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Springfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
Springfield, MAPosted by
Springfield Times

Your Springfield lifestyle news

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Springfield area, click here.