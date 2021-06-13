Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Springfield

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Gas prices vary across the Springfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Springfield area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.03 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Springfield area appeared to be at Shell, at 227 Shaker Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Springfield area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 227 Shaker Rd, East Longmeadow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.35 $ 3.45 $ --

Big Y Express 711 Bliss Rd, Longmeadow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.02 $ 3.30 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 93 W Broad St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Shell 6 Lealand Ave, Agawam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Shell 1130 Riverdale St, West Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sunoco 1200 Wilbraham Rd, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 125 Daggett Dr. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.