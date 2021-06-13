Cancel
Tyler, TX

Where’s the most expensive gas in Tyler?

Posted by 
Tyler News Watch
Tyler News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0aSzo2H300

(TYLER, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Tyler area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.88 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.57 per gallon to $3.45, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tyler area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tyler area appeared to be at Valero, at 2211 W Sw Sl-323.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

2211 W Sw Sl-323, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$2.89
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$2.89

Exxon

2200 E Se Sl-323, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.20
$3.50
$3.02

Fast Fuels

900 W Front St, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Valero

351 S Glenwood Blvd, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Exxon

2700 W Nw Sl-323, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--

Chevron

1700 Nnw Sl-323, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Super 1 Foods at 1105 E Gentry Pkwy. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tyler News Watch

Tyler News Watch

Tyler, TX
With Tyler News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

