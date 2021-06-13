Where’s the most expensive gas in Tyler?

(TYLER, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Tyler area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.88 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.57 per gallon to $3.45, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tyler area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tyler area appeared to be at Valero, at 2211 W Sw Sl-323.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 2211 W Sw Sl-323, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 2200 E Se Sl-323, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.02

Fast Fuels 900 W Front St, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Valero 351 S Glenwood Blvd, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 2700 W Nw Sl-323, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Chevron 1700 Nnw Sl-323, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Super 1 Foods at 1105 E Gentry Pkwy. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.