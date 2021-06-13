Where’s the most expensive gas in Tyler?
(TYLER, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Tyler area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.88 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.57 per gallon to $3.45, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tyler area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tyler area appeared to be at Valero, at 2211 W Sw Sl-323.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$2.89
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.20
$3.50
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Super 1 Foods at 1105 E Gentry Pkwy. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.