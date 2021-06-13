Cancel
Mckinney, TX

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Mckinney

Posted by 
Mckinney Bulletin
Mckinney Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0aSzo1OK00

(MCKINNEY, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Mckinney area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mckinney area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.46 to $2.96 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 202 N Central Expy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mckinney area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

202 N Central Expy, McKinney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$2.99

Sunoco

1313 N Church Rd, McKinney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Exxon

801 E University Dr, McKinney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89

7-Eleven

5020 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$--

Shell

4951 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99

Shell

1814 N Central Expy, McKinney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1670 W University Dr. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.46 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

19
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mckinney Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

