Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Mckinney
(MCKINNEY, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Mckinney area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mckinney area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.46 to $2.96 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 202 N Central Expy.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mckinney area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.85
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1670 W University Dr. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.46 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.