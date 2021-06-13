Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Mckinney

(MCKINNEY, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Mckinney area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mckinney area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.46 to $2.96 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 202 N Central Expy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mckinney area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 202 N Central Expy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Sunoco 1313 N Church Rd, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Exxon 801 E University Dr, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

7-Eleven 5020 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ --

Shell 4951 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Shell 1814 N Central Expy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1670 W University Dr. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.46 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.