South Bend, IN

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in South Bend

South Bend Digest
 8 days ago
(SOUTH BEND, IN) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the South Bend area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the South Bend area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 209 W Sample St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

209 W Sample St, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.35

Phillips 66

1807 Lincolnway E, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

2213 Lincolnway West, Mishawaka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

5316 W Western Ave, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.29

Phillips 66

1402 Lincoln Way E , Mishawaka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29

Phillips 66

215 E Cleveland Rd , Granger
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 3301 N Portage Ave. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

