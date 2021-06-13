Cancel
Waco, TX

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Waco

Waco Today
 8 days ago
(WACO, TX) Gas prices vary across the Waco area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.87, with an average price of $2.72 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Waco area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 4020 S Jack Kultgen Fwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Waco area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

4020 S Jack Kultgen Fwy, Waco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$2.99
$3.29
$2.99

Shell

7500 Bosque Blvd, Waco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$2.95
$3.20
$2.79
card
card$2.87
$3.03
$3.28
$2.79

D & M Convenience Store

501 E Waco Dr, Waco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.01
$3.49
$--

Sunoco

300 La Salle Ave, Waco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$--
$2.99

Chevron

903 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89

Sunoco

4716 Lake Air Dr, Waco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.90
$3.22
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 1624 W Waco Dr. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Waco, TX
ABOUT

With Waco Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

