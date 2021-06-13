Analysis shows most expensive gas in Waco

(WACO, TX) Gas prices vary across the Waco area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.87, with an average price of $2.72 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Waco area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 4020 S Jack Kultgen Fwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Waco area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 4020 S Jack Kultgen Fwy, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Shell 7500 Bosque Blvd, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 2.79 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 2.79

D & M Convenience Store 501 E Waco Dr, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.01 $ 3.49 $ --

Sunoco 300 La Salle Ave, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 903 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Sunoco 4716 Lake Air Dr, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.90 $ 3.22 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 1624 W Waco Dr. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.