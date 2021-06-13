Cancel
Lafayette, LA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Lafayette as of Sunday

Lafayette Digest
 8 days ago
(LAFAYETTE, LA) Gas prices vary across the Lafayette area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lafayette area was $2.65 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.49 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lafayette area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2007 Johnston St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2007 Johnston St, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1400 Pinhook Rd, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2728 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2733 Pinhook Rd, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1500 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Exxon

106 W Pont Des Mouton Rd, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 2863 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lafayette, LA
ABOUT

With Lafayette Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

