High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Lafayette as of Sunday
(LAFAYETTE, LA) Gas prices vary across the Lafayette area, with some registering significantly above the average.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lafayette area was $2.65 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.49 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lafayette area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2007 Johnston St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 2863 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.