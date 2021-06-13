High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Lafayette as of Sunday

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Gas prices vary across the Lafayette area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lafayette area was $2.65 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.49 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lafayette area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2007 Johnston St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2007 Johnston St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1400 Pinhook Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2728 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2733 Pinhook Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1500 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Exxon 106 W Pont Des Mouton Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 2863 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.