Pueblo, CO

Paying too much for gas Pueblo? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Pueblo News Flash
Pueblo News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tqr8v_0aSznwDL00

(PUEBLO, CO) Gas prices vary across the Pueblo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pueblo area was $3.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.19 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pueblo area appeared to be at Love's Travel Stop, at 6470 N Elizabeth St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Travel Stop

6470 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$3.64
$3.94
$3.44
card
card$3.39
$--
$3.94
$3.49

Loaf 'N Jug

1700 Santa Fe Dr, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.63
$4.03
$3.24

Loaf 'N Jug

2610 Santa Fe Dr, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.63
$4.03
$3.24

Conoco

25100 Santa Fe Dr, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.30
$3.63
$3.93
$3.24

Alta Convenience

300 West Northern Ave, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.95
$3.24

Alta Convenience

725 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to MAKS at 2535 Lake Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pueblo News Flash

Pueblo News Flash

Pueblo, CO
ABOUT

With Pueblo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

