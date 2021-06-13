Paying too much for gas Pueblo? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PUEBLO, CO) Gas prices vary across the Pueblo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pueblo area was $3.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.19 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pueblo area appeared to be at Love's Travel Stop, at 6470 N Elizabeth St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Travel Stop 6470 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ 3.44 card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.94 $ 3.49

Loaf 'N Jug 1700 Santa Fe Dr, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 4.03 $ 3.24

Loaf 'N Jug 2610 Santa Fe Dr, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 4.03 $ 3.24

Conoco 25100 Santa Fe Dr, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ 3.63 $ 3.93 $ 3.24

Alta Convenience 300 West Northern Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.95 $ 3.24

Alta Convenience 725 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to MAKS at 2535 Lake Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.