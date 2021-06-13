Where’s the most expensive gas in Ann Arbor?

(ANN ARBOR, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Ann Arbor area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ann Arbor area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.18 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ann Arbor area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 1500 E Stadium Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ann Arbor area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 1500 E Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1800 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.49

Marathon 2445 W Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ --

Shell 2500 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Shell 2679 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 3535 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5450 Carpenter Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.