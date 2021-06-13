Where’s the most expensive gas in Ann Arbor?
(ANN ARBOR, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Ann Arbor area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ann Arbor area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.18 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ann Arbor area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 1500 E Stadium Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ann Arbor area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.99
$4.29
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.89
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5450 Carpenter Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.