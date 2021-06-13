Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

Where’s the most expensive gas in Ann Arbor?

Posted by 
Ann Arbor News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rFIJ_0aSznvKc00

(ANN ARBOR, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Ann Arbor area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ann Arbor area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.18 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ann Arbor area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 1500 E Stadium Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ann Arbor area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

1500 E Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1800 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.99
$4.29
$3.49

Marathon

2445 W Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.89
$3.99
$--

Shell

2500 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.35

Shell

2679 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

3535 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5450 Carpenter Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Ann Arbor News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

