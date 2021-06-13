High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Fredericksburg as of Sunday

(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) Gas prices vary across the Fredericksburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fredericksburg area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.11 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 535 Warrenton Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fredericksburg area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 535 Warrenton Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

Liberty 1280 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Stafford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Marathon 811 William St, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Shell 2301 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.05

Valero 620 Cambridge St, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.71 $ 2.98

76 3054 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 3303 Plank Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.