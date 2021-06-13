Cancel
Fredericksburg, VA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Fredericksburg as of Sunday

Fredericksburg Times
 8 days ago
(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) Gas prices vary across the Fredericksburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fredericksburg area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.11 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 535 Warrenton Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fredericksburg area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

535 Warrenton Rd, Fredericksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$--

Liberty

1280 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Stafford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29

Marathon

811 William St, Fredericksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$3.09

Shell

2301 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.59
$3.79
$3.05

Valero

620 Cambridge St, Fredericksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.71
$2.98

76

3054 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 3303 Plank Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fredericksburg, VA
