Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murfreesboro, TN

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Murfreesboro

Posted by 
Murfreesboro Bulletin
Murfreesboro Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coudW_0aSznp2G00

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Murfreesboro?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.53 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Murfreesboro area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Lascassas Market, at 2712 Lascassas Pike.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Lascassas Market

2712 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.09

Pure

3229 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.54
$--
$--

Shell

1207 Greenland Dr, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Uncle Sandy's

2019 S Church St, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99

Shell

2181 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$--
$3.09

Marathon

2206 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 125 John R Rice Blvd . As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Murfreesboro Bulletin

Murfreesboro Bulletin

Murfreesboro, TN
26
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Murfreesboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Murfreesboro, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Murfreesboro, TNPosted by
Murfreesboro Bulletin

Where's the cheapest gas in Murfreesboro?

(MURFREESBORO, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Murfreesboro area offering savings of $0.29 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 125 John R Rice Blvd . Regular there was listed at $2.6 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Kwik Sak at 911–921 Medical Center Pkwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Murfreesboro, TNPosted by
Murfreesboro Bulletin

Save up to $0.21 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Murfreesboro, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 125 John R Rice Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Sak at 911–921 Medical Center Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.