Analysis shows most expensive gas in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Murfreesboro?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.53 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Murfreesboro area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Lascassas Market, at 2712 Lascassas Pike.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Lascassas Market 2712 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.09

Pure 3229 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ -- $ --

Shell 1207 Greenland Dr, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Uncle Sandy's 2019 S Church St, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Shell 2181 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.09

Marathon 2206 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 125 John R Rice Blvd . As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.