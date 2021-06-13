Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Bulletin
Sioux Falls Bulletin
 8 days ago
(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Gas prices vary across the Sioux Falls area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sioux Falls area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.52 to $3.24 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sioux Falls area appeared to be at Casey's, at 500 N Kiwanis Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

500 N Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--

BP

600 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.54
$3.09

Kum & Go

1005 W 11Th St, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.64
$3.09

Shell

1301 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

BP

1500 W 12Th St, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.54
$3.09

BP

611 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3700 S Grange Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sioux Falls Bulletin

Sioux Falls Bulletin

Sioux Falls, SD
