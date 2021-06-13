Analysis shows most expensive gas in Sioux Falls

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Gas prices vary across the Sioux Falls area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sioux Falls area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.52 to $3.24 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sioux Falls area appeared to be at Casey's, at 500 N Kiwanis Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 500 N Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 600 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Kum & Go 1005 W 11Th St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Shell 1301 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1500 W 12Th St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

BP 611 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3700 S Grange Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.