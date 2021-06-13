Cancel
Kalamazoo, MI

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtV1H_0aSznnW200

(KALAMAZOO, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Kalamazoo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kalamazoo area was $3.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $3.34 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 1114 Douglas Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

1114 Douglas Ave, Kalamazoo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$--

Shell

491 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.55
$3.87
$3.15

CITGO

502 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.38
$3.78
$--

Shell

1609 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.74
$--

Sunoco

2621 Douglas Ave, Kalamazoo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Shell

107 E Cork St, Kalamazoo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5100 Century Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
Kalamazoo Bulletin

Save up to $0.53 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Kalamazoo

(KALAMAZOO, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kalamazoo area offering savings of $0.53 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 7021 S Westnedge Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 1114 Douglas Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
Kalamazoo Bulletin

Where's the cheapest gas in Kalamazoo?

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Kalamazoo, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 5100 Century Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.34 at Marathon at 1114 Douglas Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.