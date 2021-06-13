Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Kalamazoo
(KALAMAZOO, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Kalamazoo area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kalamazoo area was $3.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $3.34 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 1114 Douglas Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.55
$3.87
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.38
$3.78
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.74
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5100 Century Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.