Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Kalamazoo

(KALAMAZOO, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Kalamazoo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kalamazoo area was $3.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $3.34 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 1114 Douglas Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 1114 Douglas Ave, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 491 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.55 $ 3.87 $ 3.15

CITGO 502 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ --

Shell 1609 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ --

Sunoco 2621 Douglas Ave, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 107 E Cork St, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5100 Century Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.