Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olympia, WA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Olympia

Posted by 
Olympia Times
Olympia Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UI38y_0aSznmdJ00

(OLYMPIA, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.69 for gas in the Olympia area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Olympia area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Olympia area appeared to be at Shell, at 724 State Ave Ne.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

724 State Ave Ne, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2125 Caton Way Sw, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.19
$3.79

Chevron

670 Trosper Rd Sw, Tumwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.03
$4.19
$--

Shell

6131 Capitol Blvd Sw, Tumwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$--

Shell

2914 Yelm Hwy Se, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$--

Chevron

4603 Lacey Blvd Se, Lacey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.69
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5500 Littlerock Rd Sw. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Olympia Times

Olympia Times

Olympia, WA
15
Followers
21
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Olympia Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Olympia, WA
Olympia, WA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
Olympia, WAPosted by
Olympia Times

House hunt Olympia: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Stunning setting offers privacy on over an acre, gorgeous yard, RV parking, garden space and fire-pit too. Beautiful home with main floor master suite,
Olympia, WAPosted by
Olympia Times

Trending lifestyle headlines in Olympia

(OLYMPIA, WA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Olympia, WAPosted by
Olympia Times

Coming soon: Olympia events

1. 2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5; 2. The Jacked Lords ~ The Music Mill ~ Summer Sunday Series #3; 3. TUMWATER VALLEY GOLF COURSE; 4. Bricks 4 Kidz Camps - Tumwater, WA 2021; 5. Pampering Day at Salon Spa;
Olympia, WAPosted by
Olympia Times

Top stories trending in Olympia

(OLYMPIA, WA) The news in Olympia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Olympia area, click here.