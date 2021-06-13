Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Olympia
(OLYMPIA, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.69 for gas in the Olympia area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Olympia area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Olympia area appeared to be at Shell, at 724 State Ave Ne.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.19
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.03
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$--
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$--
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.69
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.79
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5500 Littlerock Rd Sw. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.