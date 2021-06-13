Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Olympia

(OLYMPIA, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.69 for gas in the Olympia area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Olympia area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Olympia area appeared to be at Shell, at 724 State Ave Ne.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 724 State Ave Ne, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2125 Caton Way Sw, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Chevron 670 Trosper Rd Sw, Tumwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.03 $ 4.19 $ --

Shell 6131 Capitol Blvd Sw, Tumwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ --

Shell 2914 Yelm Hwy Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Chevron 4603 Lacey Blvd Se, Lacey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5500 Littlerock Rd Sw. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.