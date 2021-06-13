Cancel
Green Bay, WI

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Green Bay

Green Bay Daily
Green Bay Daily
 8 days ago
(GREEN BAY, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Green Bay?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Green Bay area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Green Bay area appeared to be at BP, at 1335 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP

1335 Main St, Green Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Tobacco Outlet Plus

2282 South Ridge Rd, Green Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.74
$--

Shell

2300 S Ridge Rd, Ashwaubenon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.74
$--

BP

2278 Bay Settlement Rd, Green Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.04
$3.54
$3.04

Mobil

1465 University Ave, Green Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Tobacco Outlet Plus

1401 South Webster Ave, Allouez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.69
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 1871 Shawano Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

