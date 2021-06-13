Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Green Bay

(GREEN BAY, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Green Bay?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Green Bay area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Green Bay area appeared to be at BP, at 1335 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1335 Main St, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tobacco Outlet Plus 2282 South Ridge Rd, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.74 $ --

Shell 2300 S Ridge Rd, Ashwaubenon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ --

BP 2278 Bay Settlement Rd, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.04 $ 3.54 $ 3.04

Mobil 1465 University Ave, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tobacco Outlet Plus 1401 South Webster Ave, Allouez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 1871 Shawano Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.