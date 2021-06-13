Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Schenectady
(SCHENECTADY, NY) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Schenectady area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Schenectady area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.12, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cumberland Farms, at 2530 Albany St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Schenectady area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.38
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.40
$3.70
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.42
$3.77
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.33
$3.65
$3.04
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 184 Sacandaga Rd . As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.