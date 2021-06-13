Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Schenectady

(SCHENECTADY, NY) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Schenectady area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Schenectady area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.12, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cumberland Farms, at 2530 Albany St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Schenectady area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms 2530 Albany St, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.38 $ 3.67 $ --

Cumberland Farms 511 Duanesburg Rd , Rotterdam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Mobil I-90 Eastbound -Thruway Milepost 153, Guilderland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.40 $ 3.70 $ 3.08

Sunoco 2901 Amsterdam Rd , Glenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.65

Stewart's Shops 2740 Hamburg St, Rotterdam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 3.77 $ --

Cumberland Farms 1269 High Bridge Rd, Rotterdam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.33 $ 3.65 $ 3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 184 Sacandaga Rd . As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.