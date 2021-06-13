Cancel
Schenectady, NY

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Schenectady

Posted by 
Schenectady Daily
Schenectady Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAMyK_0aSznkrr00

(SCHENECTADY, NY) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Schenectady area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Schenectady area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.12, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cumberland Farms, at 2530 Albany St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Schenectady area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms

2530 Albany St, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.38
$3.67
$--

Cumberland Farms

511 Duanesburg Rd , Rotterdam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.19

Mobil

I-90 Eastbound -Thruway Milepost 153, Guilderland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.40
$3.70
$3.08

Sunoco

2901 Amsterdam Rd , Glenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.65

Stewart's Shops

2740 Hamburg St, Rotterdam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.42
$3.77
$--

Cumberland Farms

1269 High Bridge Rd, Rotterdam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.33
$3.65
$3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 184 Sacandaga Rd . As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Schenectady Daily

Schenectady Daily

Schenectady, NY
23
Followers
21
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Schenectady Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Citgo
