Analysis shows most expensive gas in Flint
(FLINT, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Flint area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.18 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Flint area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2514 S Belsay Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 2320 Davison Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.