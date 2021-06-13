Cancel
Flint, MI

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Flint

Flint Digest
 8 days ago
(FLINT, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Flint area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.18 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Flint area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2514 S Belsay Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2514 S Belsay Rd, Burton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$--

BP

6010 S Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.35
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$--
$3.35

Marathon

4501 Hill Rd , Grand Blanc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09
card
card$3.29
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09

Sunoco

902 S Dort Hwy, Flint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.17
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$--

BP

822 S Dort Hwy, Flint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$--
card
card$3.22
$3.52
$3.82
$--

Sunoco

1324 W Court St, Flint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 2320 Davison Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

