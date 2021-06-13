Analysis shows most expensive gas in Flint

(FLINT, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Flint area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.18 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Flint area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2514 S Belsay Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2514 S Belsay Rd, Burton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

BP 6010 S Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.35

Marathon 4501 Hill Rd , Grand Blanc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Sunoco 902 S Dort Hwy, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 822 S Dort Hwy, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ -- card card $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.82 $ --

Sunoco 1324 W Court St, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 2320 Davison Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.