Macon, GA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Macon

Macon Voice
Macon Voice
 8 days ago
(MACON, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Macon area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Macon area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.6 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Macon area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 2260 Shurling Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Macon area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

2260 Shurling Dr, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.19
$--

Marathon

2840 Riverside Dr, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$2.84
$--
$2.94
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

4900 Ocmulgee East Blvd, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.25

Mobil

2900 Riverside Dr, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.24
$3.54
$2.94
card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

CITGO

1924 Forsyth St, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Osan Petroleum Co.

1167 6Th St, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4701 Log Cabin Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.6 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

