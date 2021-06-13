Analysis shows most expensive gas in Macon

(MACON, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Macon area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Macon area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.6 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Macon area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 2260 Shurling Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Macon area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 2260 Shurling Dr, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Marathon 2840 Riverside Dr, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 2.84 $ -- $ 2.94 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4900 Ocmulgee East Blvd, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Mobil 2900 Riverside Dr, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 2.94 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

CITGO 1924 Forsyth St, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Osan Petroleum Co. 1167 6Th St, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4701 Log Cabin Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.6 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.