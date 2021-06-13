Analysis shows most expensive gas in Macon
(MACON, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Macon area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Macon area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.6 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Macon area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 2260 Shurling Dr.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Macon area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$2.84
$--
$2.94
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.24
$3.54
$2.94
|card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4701 Log Cabin Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.6 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.