Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Youngstown
(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Youngstown area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Youngstown area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Youngstown area appeared to be at GetGo, at 6911 South Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Youngstown area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.78
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 6361 South Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.