Youngstown, OH

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Youngstown

Youngstown News Watch
 8 days ago
(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Youngstown area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Youngstown area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Youngstown area appeared to be at GetGo, at 6911 South Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Youngstown area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

GetGo

6911 South Ave, Boardman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Sheetz

134 Boardman Poland Rd, Boardman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.45

GetGo

133 Boardman Poland Rd, Boardman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.45

Shell

950 Boardman Poland Rd, Boardman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$3.45

BP

1090 Boardman Poland Rd, Boardman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.78
$--

BP

310 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 6361 South Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Youngstown, OH
ABOUT

With Youngstown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

