Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Youngstown

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Youngstown area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Youngstown area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Youngstown area appeared to be at GetGo, at 6911 South Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Youngstown area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

GetGo 6911 South Ave, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Sheetz 134 Boardman Poland Rd, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.45

GetGo 133 Boardman Poland Rd, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.45

Shell 950 Boardman Poland Rd, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.45

BP 1090 Boardman Poland Rd, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.78 $ --

BP 310 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 6361 South Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.