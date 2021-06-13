Cancel
Mission, TX

Are you overpaying for gas in Mission? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Mission Times
Mission Times
 8 days ago
(MISSION, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.74 for gas in the Mission area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.74 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mission area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 909 N Bryan Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

909 N Bryan Rd, Mission
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Exxon

5601 W Military Hwy, McAllen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Exxon

4524 S Ware Rd , McAllen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

139 S Alton Blvd, Alton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Valero

4708 W Military Hwy, McAllen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2201 W Ih-2, Mission
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 120 E Mile 3 Rd. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

