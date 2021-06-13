Are you overpaying for gas in Mission? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(MISSION, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.74 for gas in the Mission area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.74 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mission area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 909 N Bryan Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 120 E Mile 3 Rd. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.