Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 5,856 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)
Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.baseballnewssource.com