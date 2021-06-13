Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 5,856 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.