Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

By Andrew Walz
baseballnewssource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Toro were worth $100,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

baseballnewssource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Company Stock#Ttc#Sec#Ttc#Archer Investment Corp#Cwm Llc#Jjj Advisors Inc#Zacks Investment Research#The Toro Company Profile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “. Several other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
StocksWKRB News

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel Sells 10,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $215.17 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 4.1% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $215,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,420 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for about 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

$33.03 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report $33.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.30 million and the lowest is $31.90 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Several other institutional investors have also bought and...
Pasadena, CAmayfieldrecorder.com

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “. NYSE...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of...