CPD is looking for two suspects who fled a traffic stop and refused to stop for officers

Chattanooga, TN – According to the statement, Chattanooga Police Department officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle.

Police say the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involved in a previous aggravated assault.

The suspects refused to stop for officers and crashed in the 2500 block of Vine Street.

The two suspects began to run on foot.

CPD haven’t identified the suspects yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when new information is available.