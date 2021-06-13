Cancel
Topeka, KS

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Topeka

Topeka Voice
Topeka Voice
 8 days ago
(TOPEKA, KS) Gas prices vary across the Topeka area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Topeka area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Topeka area appeared to be at Quick Stop, at 1107 Sw 6Th Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Quick Stop

1107 Sw 6Th Ave, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Good Trip

1320 Sw 6Th Ave, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$--

Conoco

1401 Sw Huntoon Ave, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Shop

2520 Sw 6Th St, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$--
$3.15

BP

600 Se Quincy St, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Kwik Shop

1414 Sw 17Th St, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Larry's Shortstop at 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Topeka Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

