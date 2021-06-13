Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Topeka

(TOPEKA, KS) Gas prices vary across the Topeka area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Topeka area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Topeka area appeared to be at Quick Stop, at 1107 Sw 6Th Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Quick Stop 1107 Sw 6Th Ave, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Good Trip 1320 Sw 6Th Ave, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Conoco 1401 Sw Huntoon Ave, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Shop 2520 Sw 6Th St, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.15

BP 600 Se Quincy St, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Kwik Shop 1414 Sw 17Th St, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Larry's Shortstop at 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.