High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Roanoke as of Sunday

(ROANOKE, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Roanoke area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Roanoke area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 8040 Plantation Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Roanoke area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 8040 Plantation Rd, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

BP 8111 Plantation Rd, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.09

CITGO 421 Campbell Ave Se, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.29

Raj Food Mart 3842 Shenandoah Ave Nw, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Exxon 5420 Peters Creek Rd Nw, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Liberty 1715 E Main St, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 210 W Virginia Ave. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.