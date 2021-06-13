Cancel
Roanoke, VA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Roanoke as of Sunday

Roanoke Journal
 8 days ago
(ROANOKE, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Roanoke area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Roanoke area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 8040 Plantation Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Roanoke area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

8040 Plantation Rd, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

BP

8111 Plantation Rd, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.84
$3.09

CITGO

421 Campbell Ave Se, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.15
$3.45
$3.29

Raj Food Mart

3842 Shenandoah Ave Nw, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.49
$--

Exxon

5420 Peters Creek Rd Nw, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.04
$3.34
$3.09

Liberty

1715 E Main St, Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 210 W Virginia Ave. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Roanoke, VA
ABOUT

With Roanoke Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

