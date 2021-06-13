Unification (FUND) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00003331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $58.87 million and approximately $249,559.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.