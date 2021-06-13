Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Unification (FUND) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

By Don Miller
baseballnewssource.com
 9 days ago

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Unification coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Unification has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $4,941.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

baseballnewssource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Btc#Busd#Matic#Theta#Drep#Ftt#Mkr#Unification Unification#Unification Com#Cryptocompare#News Updates#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.81 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00118423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $679.74 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zcash Trading Down 22.9% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $106.52 or 0.00324689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $500.65 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

UBIX.Network Trading Down 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (UBX)

UBIX.Network (CURRENCY:UBX) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, UBIX.Network has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UBIX.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UBIX.Network has a market cap of $19.27 million and $868,156.00 worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

USDx stablecoin (USDX) Market Cap Reaches $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Oxen Market Capitalization Hits $58.87 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00003331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $58.87 million and approximately $249,559.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Nebulas Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Nebulas has a total market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $101.70 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $616.81 million and approximately $101.70 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $54.97 or 0.00169265 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stockscom-unik.info

UnlimitedIP Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $454,012.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Reaches $8.12 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $150,626.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 62.9% against the dollar.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Aragon Court Trading Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon Court has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $1,541.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Exosis Price Reaches $0.0370 on Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 82.7% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $19,084.59 and $5.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $276,288.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 42% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $276,288.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stockscom-unik.info

Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading Down 30% Over Last 7 Days

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $36.49 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded down 30% against the dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $4.18 or 0.00012877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ShipChain (SHIP) Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $852,158.75 and approximately $424.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

BitMart Token (BMX) Market Cap Reaches $23.58 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $23.58 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.
MarketsWKRB News

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Reaches Market Capitalization of $93,551.66 (LC4)

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a market capitalization of $93,551.66 and approximately $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketswatchlistnews.com

Pigeoncoin Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $23,793.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 27% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Hits $0.0058

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $20.78 million and $715,898.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

Unitrade Trading Down 31% Over Last Week (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Unitrade has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $705,211.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
MarketsWKRB News

Cubiex Power Trading Down 30.9% Over Last 7 Days (CBIX-P)

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001719 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00045548 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00105854 BTC. Filecoin...