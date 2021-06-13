Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.45. Griffon reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.baseballnewssource.com