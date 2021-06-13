RR Advisors LLC Has $53.71 Million Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARCT. Roth Capital cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.