RR Advisors LLC Has $53.71 Million Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)
RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Genesis Energy comprises 13.3% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $53,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.baseballnewssource.com