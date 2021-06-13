Cancel
RR Advisors LLC Has $53.71 Million Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

By James Conley
baseballnewssource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Genesis Energy comprises 13.3% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $53,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

baseballnewssource.com
