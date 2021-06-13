Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 71,049 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

By Chris Copeland
baseballnewssource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,049 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

baseballnewssource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtz#Mastec#Credit Suisse Group#Mtz#Holdings Channel#Foundry Partners Llc#Cwm Llc#Next Financial Group Inc#Barclays#Citigroup Inc#Sec#Coo Robert E Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande Sells 2,706 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.89.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.37% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $65,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WealthStone Inc. Has $387,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ARS Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 3,400 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,142,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Slack Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $46,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 24,172 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Fortive worth $21,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Raises Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 215.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the quarter. Quinn […]
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $204.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.09% of The Cooper Companies worth $204,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,014 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 53,971 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.57% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 25,079 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,079 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Boston Properties worth $19,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 59,138 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 89.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,138 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,658 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.