Analysis shows most expensive gas in New Haven

(NEW HAVEN, CT) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the New Haven area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.67 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.52 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the New Haven area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New Haven area appeared to be at Mobil, at 273 Sawmill Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 273 Sawmill Rd, West Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 108 N Main St, Branford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ 3.45 $ 3.71 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.51 $ 3.77 $ --

Mobil I-95 Northbound, Milford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Mobil I-95 South 2 Tpke Square , Milford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Shell 1994 Whitney Ave, Hamden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1228 Quinnipiac Ave, New Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Wheel's at 1624 Dixwell Ave. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.