Fort Collins, CO

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fort Collins

Fort Collins Journal
Fort Collins Journal
 8 days ago
(FORT COLLINS, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Fort Collins area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.49 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Collins area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Collins area appeared to be at Shell, at 1500 E Mulberry St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1500 E Mulberry St, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$3.34

Shell

3733 E Mulberry St, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

4543 Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$--
$--
$3.39

Circle K

4701 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$--
$--
$3.33

7-Eleven

2800 S College Ave, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Safeway

2451 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$--
$3.46
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 803 Riverside Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Fort Collins Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

