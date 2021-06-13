Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fort Collins
(FORT COLLINS, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Fort Collins area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.49 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Collins area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Collins area appeared to be at Shell, at 1500 E Mulberry St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$--
$3.46
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 803 Riverside Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.