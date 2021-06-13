Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fort Collins

(FORT COLLINS, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Fort Collins area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.49 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Collins area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Collins area appeared to be at Shell, at 1500 E Mulberry St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1500 E Mulberry St, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Shell 3733 E Mulberry St, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 4543 Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Circle K 4701 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

7-Eleven 2800 S College Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Safeway 2451 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ 3.46 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 803 Riverside Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.