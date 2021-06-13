Cancel
Newport News, VA

Are you overpaying for gas in Newport News? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Newport News Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIIHT_0aSzn3Bz00

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Newport News?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Newport News area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Newport News area appeared to be at Exxon, at 12257 Jefferson Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

12257 Jefferson Ave, Newport News
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Exxon

12800 Jefferson Ave, Newport News
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Mobil

14343 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.84
card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.74
$2.94

Shell

12900 Jefferson Ave, Newport News
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.88
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

BP

948 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.23
$3.95
$2.95

Sunoco

995 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 12121 Jefferson Ave. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

