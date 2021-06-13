Are you overpaying for gas in Newport News? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Newport News?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Newport News area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Newport News area appeared to be at Exxon, at 12257 Jefferson Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 12257 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Exxon 12800 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Mobil 14343 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.84 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 2.94

Shell 12900 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 948 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.23 $ 3.95 $ 2.95

Sunoco 995 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 12121 Jefferson Ave. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.