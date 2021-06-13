Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 20,910 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

By James Conley
baseballnewssource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,910 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

baseballnewssource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holdingschannel Com#Sec#Jjj Advisors Inc#Mu#Micron Technology Inc#The Thomson Reuters#Citigroup Inc#Barclays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $121,000 in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 305 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,199,125.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Lifted by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,318 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 2.7% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $23,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced...
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksslatersentinel.com

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells $1,924,475.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,907 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cleveland Research

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.29.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 428,323 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,564,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428,323 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.97% of Analog Devices worth $552,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Centene Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,545 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in […]
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Contrasting Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Profitability. This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Micron Technology’s net margins,...
San Francisco, CAslatersentinel.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “. LC has been the topic of a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys 646 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.