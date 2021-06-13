Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 20,910 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,910 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.baseballnewssource.com