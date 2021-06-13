Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 20,910 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.29.