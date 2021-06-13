Don’t overpay for gas in Columbus: Analysis shows most expensive station
(COLUMBUS, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Columbus area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Columbus area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbus area appeared to be at Marathon, at 3402 Veterans Pkwy.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.48
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$3.05
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.05
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Liberty at 3475 Victory Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.