Don’t overpay for gas in Columbus: Analysis shows most expensive station

(COLUMBUS, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Columbus area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Columbus area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbus area appeared to be at Marathon, at 3402 Veterans Pkwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 3402 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2705 Manchester Expy, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 5731 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

BP 5900 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Marathon 5506 Forrest Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.48 $ -- $ --

Chevron 3711 Macon Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Liberty at 3475 Victory Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.