King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)
King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.89% of Comerica worth $188,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.baseballnewssource.com