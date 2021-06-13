Cancel
King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

By Andrew Walz
baseballnewssource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.89% of Comerica worth $188,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

baseballnewssource.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 853 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 4,336.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
StocksWKRB News

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REVG. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Growth Management LP Takes $971,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,287 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $81.38 Million Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,330,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Radius Health worth $81,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. A number...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 73.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in OneMain were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 6,229 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of Exchange Capital Management […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Leisure Capital Management Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,627 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in HP […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

775 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.