MOBOX (MBOX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.77 Million

By Don Miller
baseballnewssource.com
 9 days ago

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and $2.77 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

baseballnewssource.com
Markets

Ravencoin Classic Trading 29.3% Lower Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $84,464.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.81 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00118423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $679.74 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Ï„Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $915,232.00 (Î¤BTC)

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001784 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046798 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00115226 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Oxen Market Capitalization Hits $58.87 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00003331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $58.87 million and approximately $249,559.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
baseballnewssource.com

Covalent (CQT) Hits Market Capitalization of $82.74 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002127 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $82.74 million and $2.34 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covalent has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
MarketsWKRB News

BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0021

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $326.43 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

BitMart Token (BMX) Market Cap Reaches $23.58 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $23.58 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketscom-unik.info

Nord Finance Price Reaches $3.76 (NORD)

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00047077 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00114044 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Kadena (KDA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.43 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001169 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $47.68 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0283 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $158.71 million and $35.30 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $260.16 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $260.16 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $101.70 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $616.81 million and approximately $101.70 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $54.97 or 0.00169265 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Nebulas Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Nebulas has a total market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.
tickerreport.com

DAV Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $980,987.46 and $1.18 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0765

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 149.4% against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $734,306.54 and $19,740.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $276,288.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 42% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $276,288.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Kebab Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,132.00 (KEBAB)

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001675 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044752 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00105018 BTC. Filecoin...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

VeChain (VET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $783.86 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $4.39 billion and $783.86 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0683 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Exosis Price Reaches $0.0370 on Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 82.7% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $19,084.59 and $5.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

SHIBA INU (SHIB) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $727.24 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.