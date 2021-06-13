MOBOX (MBOX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.77 Million
MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and $2.77 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.baseballnewssource.com